US Senator Alex Padilla introduces Water Efficiency, Conservation, and Sustainability Act

(KERO) — United States Senator Alex Padilla and others introduced the Water Efficiency, Conservation, and Sustainability Act on Thurs, Aug 3.

The Water Efficiency, Conservation, and Sustainability Act looks to help areas experiencing severe drought, as well as those in low-income communities. The bill would provide millions of dollars for areas across the country to upgrade water efficiency systems and establish programs to repair leaks.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the installation of water-efficient fixtures and appliances can reduce water use by 20 percent.

