US Senator Alex Padilla introduces Water Efficiency, Conservation, and Sustainability Act

Alex Padilla
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's is considering whom to appoint to serve out the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate term through 2022. Under consideration for the job include Rep. Karen Bass, Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Alex Padilla
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 11:50:45-04

(KERO) — United States Senator Alex Padilla and others introduced the Water Efficiency, Conservation, and Sustainability Act on Thurs, Aug 3.

The Water Efficiency, Conservation, and Sustainability Act looks to help areas experiencing severe drought, as well as those in low-income communities. The bill would provide millions of dollars for areas across the country to upgrade water efficiency systems and establish programs to repair leaks.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the installation of water-efficient fixtures and appliances can reduce water use by 20 percent.

