Whiskey Fire in Madera County possibly started by deadly tractor crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A wildfire burning in Madera County was possibly started because of a tractor crash that left one man dead on Mon, Jul 3.

Authorities say a 65-year-old man crashed in tall grass on his property when the brakes on his tractor failed. The crash set the grass on fire, which quickly spread.

The Whiskey Fire is 15 percent contained. It has burned nearly 50 acres of land, leading to evacuation orders and warnings, as well as roadblocks.

It is unclear if any homes have been destroyed, however, flames are threatening several nearby buildings.

