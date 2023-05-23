Yosemite National Park continues to have flooding concerns

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KERO) — Safety is becoming an issue at Yosemite National Park, where flooding continues to be a concern.

Yosemite officials say that two people had to be rescued because they went into the Merced River, which continues to rise due to runoff from the heavy snowpack. River levels peaked over 12 feet near Yosemite on Mon, May 22.

Officials say the water is expected to recede this week.

Around 200 reservations were canceled because of the flooding at just one campsite, the Housekeeping Campsite, which is immersed in water. In other areas, water is covering roadways. Despite flooding, however, the water is not discouraging people from making their way into the park.

Officials say they have cameras tied to trees throughout the park to monitor water levels along the river. They also say the last few weeks have really helped them reconstruct their flood plan so that if it happens again, they will be better prepared.

