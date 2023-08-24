A Veteran's Voice: Bakersfield World War II veteran Ken Lair turns 98

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A special celebration took place as retired United States Army and World War II veteran Ken Lair marked his 98th birthday on Tues, Aug 22.

The World War II veteran spent some time chatting on "The Ralph Bailey Show" on 96.1 Kern Radio. Approximately one week before his appearance, Lair spoke with 23ABC's Mike Hart about his time with the 11th Armored Division, where he was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge.

While on the radio talk show, Lair was showered with cake and song while he served up a little appreciation for the people who support Honor Flight Kern County.

"This is really a gift that most places don't provide, very few places," said Lair. "I have never heard place that provided these opportunities for ex-military people. It's a great opportunity and from what I hear, the trip is just really fantastic. I'm thankful that we can do this."

Lair will be taking part in the 47th Honor Flight this fall. It will be his first trip to Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Bailey and Kern Radio will host their annual Kern County Honor Flight fundraising drive in September.

