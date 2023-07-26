A Veteran's Voice: Ceremony to be held in honor of 70th Anniversary of Korean War Armistice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veterans of the Korean War will be the guests of honor at a special appreciation dinner celebrating the eve of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended hostilities in that war on Wed, July 26.

Kern County officials will also be joined by representatives from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles on Thurs, July 27.

Mike Sabol, President of the Korean War Veterans of Kern County, says that the organization is in desperate need of new volunteers. During a ceremony in 2021, Sabol talked about how important the organization is within the veteran community.

"Many of our people here are not in a position to do those things because they're physically not well, they need help, et cetera, et cetera," said Sable. "So for me to be here above ground, being able to talk to our community, look at the schools and educations programs, [and] the young people here in Kern County that have stepped up to help generate funds for the veterans in this community is phenomenal ."

The Korean War Armistice was signed on July 27, 1953. It initiated a cease fire agreement that is still in effect today.

The ceremony will begin at the Korean War Memorial at 10 a.m.