A Veteran's Voice: Edward Hall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For many veterans who have experienced combat, it is not something they typically want to remember, let alone talk about. Many were called to duty and did their job to the best of their ability, and left it at that.

23ABC's Mike Hart sat down with a World War II veteran who wanted to tell him everything about his service off the battlefield.

Edward Hall says he came to Taft from Iowa as a refugee. Born in 1925, Hall says he was drafted in 1942, receiving his papers in the mail to report for a physical. He was sent to Camp Roberts for Army training. His unit was preparing to fight the Germans in Europe, but Hall wanted to fight on the other front.

"'I got a brother fighting the Japanese over there,' I says," explained Hall. "So I wanted to go over there."

His older brother Elmer was part of a United States detachment on corregidor in the Philippines that was overrun by Japanese troops and had to surrender. Edward says he was told if he joined the paratroopers he might have a better chance fighting in the Pacific.

Edward didn't talk about his time on the ground in Europe, stopping himself several times during the interview. The 97-year-old veteran did mention a moment, however, from after Germany surrendered, when his unit came upon the enemy that was still armed.

"They didn't know who to surrender to," said Hall. "To surrender to the United States or Russia."

Edward Hall took part in Honor Flight 14 and was on hand for the dedication ceremony of the World War II Memorial at Jastro Park. His name is forever etched in granite to mark his service to this country, a time that only he will truly remember.

Hall will celebrate his 98th birthday in May.

In addition to Edward and Elmer, the Hall family sent two more sons to fight. Edward says one brother was killed in Korea and another served in Vietnam.