A Veteran's Voice: Honor Flight Kern County honors Korean War veterans with parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Around a dozen Bakersfield veterans who served in the Korean War were honored with a parade and a virtual experience on Wed, Aug 9.

The veterans were thrown a parade and given a virtual trip to Washington D.C., all put together by Honor Flight Kern County. The parade was held in honor of local veterans who will not be able to join them on Honor Flight's next trip to our nation's capital due to health concerns.

The night's event paid tribute to several Korean War Veterans.

"The day is fast upon us that, unfortunately, they won't be here anymore," said Lili Marsh, Executive Director of Honor Flight Kern County. "It's imperative that we, especially the younger generation, it's our responsibility to make sure that what they sacrificed, the lives that were given, and their personal sacrifices that they made, are never forgotten."

Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer organization that works to pay tribute to local veterans. Its next flight takes off on Mon, Oct 16.