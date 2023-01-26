A Veteran's Voice: Semper Fries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "Semper Fi" is probably the most recognizable motto in the armed forces. It's the Marine Corps motto and it means "always faithful." It's a catchphrase for some, but a way of life for those who serve. It's also something a local Marine lives by... but with a twist!

Deployed around Bakersfield is the mobile food dispensary Semper Fries, created by United States Marine Melvin Lee. Locals can find his camp set up all over town, from football fields to a space outside of Crusader Brewing, another veteran-owned business in Southwest Bakersfield.

Lee enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1999 and served eight years of active duty, including his deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. His unit was tasked with escorting American convoys from Kuwait into Iraq. It was a three-and-a-half-day journey to Baghdad and Fallujah with very few stops.

"We couldn't stop for any longer than 30 minutes because we didn't want to give our enemy or anybody around us time to set up anything to try and come at us," explained Lee.

During his first escort, Lee's convoy took a wrong turn and passed under a bridge that was booby-trapped with an IED.

"The terrorists would always go after our medical. They want to get rid of our medical supplies," said Lee. "They [Lee's crew] hit the IED. The ambulance flew up in the air. Smoke was everywhere, we couldn't see what was going on. I knew at that point in time [that] my big priority was taking care of my Marines and getting my Marines to safety."

Lee also says there were many times his unit was overrun by children.

"They lived in tunnels. They lived under the ground," said Lee. "They would come up out of the ground and they would walk up to our convoys and they would try to sell us or give us Sadam Hussein money because they wanted to get waters, Jolly Ranchers."

Meanwhile, his current "operation" is also about helping his military family.

"What it is, it's like a buddy check. It's a buddy check is what it is. It's all about keeping that camaraderie and keeping everything alive. You know, Kern County is definitely amazing for that. They love their veterans."

Semper Fries is mobile, with no set location. To check them out, follow their Facebook page to find out where they will be setting up camp next.