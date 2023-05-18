Arvin High School teacher Larry Hallum to be laid to rest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community will gather to celebrate the life of Vietnam veteran Larry Hallum on Sat, May 20.

Hallum passed away at the age of 79 on Sat, April 22. He died nearly two months after being hit by a car while jogging on Fri, Feb 24. The driver, Marque Joaquine Qualls, was allegedly drunk, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

The Army veteran served with a recon team in Vietnam. He then returned to Kern County to teach in Arvin for more than 40 years. He was known as the ultimate "Arvin Bear."

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on 17th Street in Downtown Bakersfield at 11 a.m.

In his honor, the Larry Hallum "Spirit of Arvin High School" Memorial Scholarship has been created. The public is invited to make a donation in his memory.

Donations can be sent to the Kern High School Educational Foundation at 5801 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93309. In the memo section, write "Larry Hallum."