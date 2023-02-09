Associated Veterans of Bakersfield in need of Honor Guard volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "Uncle Sam needs you." It's a phrase that many Americans have heard, but right now, it's especially true.

The Associated Veterans of Bakersfield needs volunteers to perform final rites for Kern County's military men and women.

The Honor Guard is made up of veterans who volunteer their time to make sure that all who served our country are laid to rest in a proper military manner. However, the ranks have been dwindling for some time now and organizers fear that very soon, there might not be anyone left to honor our veterans.

There are about 10 volunteers left, each performing last rites five days a week. Right now, they need people one or two days a week.

"The majority of our services are at the Bakersfield National Cemetery," said Donald Kurtz, a member of the Honor Guard. "To give you an idea, we did 40 services last month. Some days we only have three people. Other days, we'll have seven or eight. We're looking for anyone that can help."

They are also down to one bugler to perform "taps. Unlike Honor Guard, being a veteran is not required.

Contact the Kern County Veterans Services Office at (661) 868-7300 to volunteer or get more information.