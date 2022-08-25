Watch Now
Bakersfield National Cemetery holds first Unaccompanied Memorial Ceremony without restrictions since 2019

Bakersfield National Cemetery (File)
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 24, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly 100 veterans, local leaders, family, and friends gathered at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Wednesday morning to say goodbye to seven servicemen and women whom they never met.

The Unaccompanied Memorial Ceremony ensures that even forgotten or missing military members receive a final farewell. The ceremony is held several times a year in order to honor and recognize service members who don't have any family left or have lost contact with society.

On Wednesday, Bakersfield remembered seven individuals who defended this country. The Unaccompanied Memorial Ceremony provided a final farewell with some caring words and full military honors, which include the flag salute, rifle volley, and the playing of taps.

Wednesday's event was the first Unaccompanied Memorial Ceremony since 2019 that had no restrictions on the number of people that can attend.

