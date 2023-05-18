Watch Now
Bakersfield veteran Elmer "Frenchie" DeFrese laid to rest

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 18, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another one of Kern County's aging veterans has passed away. Elmer "Frenchie" DeFrese died at the age of 93.

Services were held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery for DeFrese on Thurs, May 11. Family and friends of DeFrase were escorted to the cemetery by members of the Bakersfield Freedom Riders.

DeFrese enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1945 at the age of 16. He served in China with the 1st Marine Division during a time of civil war between the Chinese nationalists and the communist regime.

Frenchie and his wife, Kathleen, were regulars at the monthly Kern County Honor Flight breakfast and he was part of the 3rd annual Honor Flight in April 2013.

