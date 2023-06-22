Bakersfield World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield World War II veteran Bob Berman celebrated his 103rd birthday with 103 steps and then some.

Berman and his girlfriend Marilynn "cut a rug" during his birthday celebration on Sat, June 17! Family and residents at Brookdale Senior Living turned out to honor the Navy veteran.

Berman's military service is one for the books. As a signalman aboard the UAA Maryland battleship, Berman was part of numerous battles during the war in the Pacific Ocean.

"A lot of good memories and a lot of bad ones, but good memories overcome the bad ones," said Berman. "How can you forget anything? 42 months at sea and good comradery... and you had a love for your ship just like a woman."

Berman has been honored with numerous proclamations and awards over the years.

23ABC looks forward to celebrating with Berman again in 2024!