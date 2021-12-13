Dr. Craig Luthor's book 'Our Soldiers' Stories' available to buy

(KERO) — A local author and military historian finally has his new book available for purchase just in time for the holidays.

"Our Soldiers' Stories" is a collection of two dozen stories by Dr. Craig Luther involving Kern County veterans. You can find it at several locations including the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.

All of the money raised will go to veteran's organizations.

Dr. Luthor was featured in our Veteran's Voice segment earlier this fall.