Dr. Craig Luthor's book 'Our Soldiers' Stories' available to buy

(KERO) — A local author and military historian finally has his new book available for purchase just in time for the holidays.
"Our Soldiers' Stories" is a collection of two dozen stories by Dr. Craig Luther involving Kern County veterans. You can find it at several locations including the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
All of the money raised will go to veteran's organizations.
Dr. Luthor was featured in our Veteran's Voice segment earlier this fall.
A Veteran's Voice: Dr. Craig Luther