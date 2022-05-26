Honor Flight celebrates 10th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ten years ago Thursday, the very first Honor Flight Kern County was touring the national monuments in Washington, D.C.

There were 22 World War II veterans on board between the ages of 84 and 101. They were the first to see the World War II Memorial on the National Mall and were the guests of Congressman Kevin McCarthy who gave them a personal tour of the Capitol.

The latest flight returned earlier this month.

Since it all began more than 1,7000 local veterans have made the journey.

A life-changing moment not just for the veterans but the guardians and volunteers who help make it a success.