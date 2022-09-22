Watch Now
Local World War II Marine Augustine "Augie" Flores dead at 98

Local World War II veteran Augustine "Augie" Flores died on Wednesday, September 21st. Flores had joined the ear by enlisting in the Marines three months before the attacks on Pearl Harbor and was in the battle to take the Kwajalein Atoll, where he was shot and sent to Hawaii for treatment. Following his service, he was a member of the Bakersfield Police Department and later worked for Kern County Probation.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 22, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Augustine "Augie" Flores, a local Marine who served during World War II, passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday, September 21st.

Augie gave a lifetime of service to both his country and his community. He enlisted in the Marines three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. He later was in the battle to take the Kwajalein Atoll before heading to Saipan. Augie landed on the beach and was headed for the tree line when he was shot and hit by shrapnel. Due to his injuries, he was sent back to Hawaii for treatment.

Instead of going home after recovering, Augie returned to his unit for the battle of Iwo Jima. Once his service was over, he returned home and joined the Bakersfield Police Department and later Kern County Probation.

Funeral services are currently pending.

23ABC's Mike Heart spoke to Augie in March of 2020, shortly after his 96th birthday.

