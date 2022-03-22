Community comes together to remember Orrin and Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community gathered on the 15th-month mark of the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West. The two boys were reported missing from California City in 2020.

And though their bodies have not been found the Kern County District Attorney's Office said earlier this month that the two boys are dead and their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, are being charged with murder.

The vigil was held outside the Casa Loma Apartments in Bakersfield Monday, where the boys lived before their family moved to Cal City.

"I’m out here just as a supporter in the community. Because this case really grabbed my heart and with what we know today, it’s even more heart-wrenching," said Jennifer Nobles. "So I’ve just become friends with the biological family and other supporters and we all just have kind of grown this friendship over the past year that we’ll forever have unfortunately because of what’s happened to these boys."

Both Trezell and Jacqueline West pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. As of now, the trial is expected to start in May.