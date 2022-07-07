Watch Now
Dad talks about escaping Electra Fire in California

(KERO) — County fire officials have sent a crew of eight to the Sacramento area to help out on the Electra Fire. State fire officials called it a "major threat to the region."

According to CAL FIRE it started Monday in dry grass near Amador County. It is currently just above 4,000 acres and is now 40 percent contained.

CAL FIRE says the evacuation orders remain in effect.

One family was able to escape the fire on Independence Day as they fled their celebration after what John Sullivan called "a bonfire out of control."

Sullivan grabbed his wife, eight-year-old daughter, and their five-month-old son and ran until an Amador County Sheriff's Deputy stopped the family and nearly one-hundred others trying to escape the fire. The group then fled to a nearby PG&E property.

"So there's the power plant. Most of us were in there. The fire was actually coming towards us a lot faster than we thought it would be," Sullivan said. "I called my family. Called my dad and said, 'I love you.' I talked to my mother for a moment."

First responders were able to keep families safe.

Sullivan says he felt a sense of relief after escaping the fire but says he did become emotional in his car.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.