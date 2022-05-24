Watch
Northern California interior to see high fire danger, heat

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant onto the Coastal Fire Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A large swath of the interior of California is under warnings of wildfire danger and high heat.

Red flag warnings for critical fire weather conditions are in effect Tuesday in the Sacramento Valley and foothills of the coastal range and the Sierra Nevada due to northerly winds and low relative humidity.

Forecasters say much of the same area will be under a heat advisory from noon Tuesday until late Wednesday. Predicted highs ranged from 95 to 105 degrees.

Heat advisories will extend south throughout the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Bay Area is not under the advisories but forecasts call for hot and dry weather.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.