Northern California interior to see high fire danger, heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A large swath of the interior of California is under warnings of wildfire danger and high heat.

Red flag warnings for critical fire weather conditions are in effect Tuesday in the Sacramento Valley and foothills of the coastal range and the Sierra Nevada due to northerly winds and low relative humidity.

Forecasters say much of the same area will be under a heat advisory from noon Tuesday until late Wednesday. Predicted highs ranged from 95 to 105 degrees.

Heat advisories will extend south throughout the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Bay Area is not under the advisories but forecasts call for hot and dry weather.