Heat advisory expected for Wednesday with high winds throughout Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon will be around fifteen degrees above normal for this time of year, resulting in an enhanced risk for heat-related illnesses, mainly for heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are expected to reach triple-digits. Mixed with dry and windy conditions, these temperatures can result in dangerous wildfire risks. Area officials are warning that this is a risky time to use motorized equipment or open flames.

This is also a dangerous time for heat sensitive groups. Make sure to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, and try to avoid the heat. Check on those who are at risk for heat-related illnesses and know the symptoms. High heat can lead to stroke, which can come on with sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body. Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech. Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes. Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

A cool off is expected for this weekend though. Thanks to an onshore flow from the coast, temperatures will start to fall Thursday and stay cooler through Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the cooling trend, gusty northwest winds will be possible across the mountains and deserts of Kern County Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.