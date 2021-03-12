Menu

Julie Giese, Phoenix Raceway President, fueling success in NASCAR

23ABC speaks with Julie Giese, Phoenix Raceway President, about her journey through racing making an impact on NASCAR.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:05:12-05

(KERO) — Julie Giese is a smalltown girl who grew up on a farm in Wisconsin and is now making big strides in a generally male-dominated industry: NASCAR.

Giese oversees the promotion and operation of Phoenix Raceway, a top motorsports and entertainment destination in the Phoenix, Arizona market.

She previously served as the Managing Director of Business Operations for International Speedway Corporation’s (ISC) Design & Development, leading the company’s significant capital investment and redevelopment projects.

In 2019, Giese was recognized as a Forbes Women in Sports to Watch, SportsBusiness Journal Game Changer, AZ Business Magazine’s Most Influential Women in Arizona and is also a 2019 Cynopsis Top Woman in Sports recipient.

