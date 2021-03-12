Julie Giese, Phoenix Raceway President, fueling success in NASCAR

(KERO) — Julie Giese is a smalltown girl who grew up on a farm in Wisconsin and is now making big strides in a generally male-dominated industry: NASCAR.

Giese oversees the promotion and operation of Phoenix Raceway, a top motorsports and entertainment destination in the Phoenix, Arizona market.

She previously served as the Managing Director of Business Operations for International Speedway Corporation’s (ISC) Design & Development, leading the company’s significant capital investment and redevelopment projects.

In 2019, Giese was recognized as a Forbes Women in Sports to Watch, SportsBusiness Journal Game Changer, AZ Business Magazine’s Most Influential Women in Arizona and is also a 2019 Cynopsis Top Woman in Sports recipient.