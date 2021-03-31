Kern County Superior Court judge inspires others

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "I decided I wanted to be a judge when I was eigh years old, not really knowing what that meant," said Gloria Cannon.

Cannon grew up with three siblings. She said that made her want to be the person in charge someday, just like the judges in the shows she watched with her dad.

“I went to Berkeley undergrad and then later went to San Diego. I went to Cal Western and I just kind of figured it out along the way," she said.

Cannon grew up in Los Angeles County but always had ties to Kern.

“My grandmother and my mother’s twin sister were here so I visited every summer from a time when I was very young," said Cannon.

And now she’s a Kern County Superior Court judge.

"It’s wonderful. I still have more goals but to be at this point in my life is so rewarding," said Cannon.

She became the first black female judge in Kern after her appointment in 2017, but she says that’s just a part of her job.

“It’s wonderful to be out there so that other little black girls can see that they can achieve it but my role is no different from anyone else on the bench," said Cannon.

Cannon handles family law cases from divorce and child custody to adoptions. She said it’s rewarding to help families and their children.

"It’s the service. I don’t think people recognize that being a judge is a position of service, serving this community, and I absolutely love my job," said Cannon.

Cannon said it’s important to try different things while pursuing your passion and to always stay resilient.

“Everyone faces obstacles. It’s rare that you’re going to have smooth sailings to get to your goal, but don't be deterred by that or shook by some obstacle that comes your way," she said. "Just know that it’s only going to make you stronger and it just means that it’ll be that much more rewarding when you get there.”