Local female firefighter explains why she got involved in firefighting

(KERO) — As part of our dedication to highlight women during Women's History Month, we spoke with a local firefighter about her decision to join the department.

Christen Ambrefi is a rookie who has worked in the industry for just over a year. She joined station 9 back in October after spending time with other firefighters.

Ambrefi said she had been training in Crossfit, which introduced her to other firefighters in the area. Once she got to know them, she became inspired to join the industry.

"while rummaging through school I started there I did research and gave 100% to it and landed here at the Bakersfield Fire Department," she said.

Ambrefi said the job has its challenges but nothing she hasn't been able to handle. She said for any young women and girls who might be interested in a career in firefighting, they should do their best to stay healthy and fit.