Kern County Bridal Association to host expo for upcoming weddings and events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "I think I was still kind of a little bit in shock," said Stacy Ortiz.

Ortiz's wedding didn’t go as planned because of the pandemic.

“Getting married in my grandparents backyard... it was beautiful although it wasn’t our first idea," she said.

Two weeks ago, Ortiz finally had her official​ celebration. Kern County Bridal Association executive director Kyle Brown said she’s not alone.

"Weddings are just abounding right now," said Brown.

And so are all sorts of events now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up.

“You’ve got everybody who was planning on getting married this year in 2021 and everyone who was planning on getting married in 2020," said Brown.

So on Sunday, the association is hosting a wedding and event expo at the Petroleum Club.

“No matter what they’re planning, this is the event to be at because there’s going to be venues, there’s going to be DJs, there’s going to be caterers, there’s going to be a wedding coordinator, an event coordinator," said Brown.

Those businesses will be offering discounts and giveaways. Attendees can also win prizes like gift certificates and honeymoon trips.

Ortiz said after rescheduling her own wedding, she thinks this type of event will help others just like her.

“I would think that those discounts and getting things like that would be essential to helping people plan their wedding from here on out," she said.

Brown said canceled events hurt Kern County as a whole.

“It’s hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to the city that’s been lost," he said.

And he’s thrilled to help people celebrate together once more.

“We’re one small piece of the whole community but it’s definitely been an impact," said Brown.

Doors open at noon and tickets are $10. They will be sold at the door but Brown encourages buying them ahead of of time. You can call 633-9200 or click here.