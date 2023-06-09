A look at Bakersfield Christian High School's historic baseball season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Spring high school sports have ended and the Bakersfield Christian High School baseball team joined Ridgeview High School as the only two schools from Bakersfield to ever play in a state regional championship game.

Bakersfield Christian’s dream baseball season ended this with a loss in the state regional championship. Despite the end result, the BCHS Eagles are still proud of what they were able to accomplish this season.

“We just worked really hard for this and for this outcome, it kind of sucks," said Toby Twist, pitcher for the team. "But you know, just keep our heads high work, keep working, and keep doing what we do. I'm just proud of just how far we came with everyone. Everyone didn't think we were gonna get here and we are here, so that's good to look on.”

BCHS is turning into a baseball powerhouse. With their Division II section championship this season, the Eagles have won two valley titles in three years and made it to their first-ever regional championship.

“Oh, they're a good team man. It was a great run with the boys," said Twist. "I couldn't thank any of them more. They did everything they could it was a great run.”

“It started in September, weights at six in the morning," said BCHS Eagles Head Coach, Mark Ratekin. "You know, I don't think there will be another team out there that worked harder than we did. Proud of the boys for the season they had. They're going to just continue on successful.”

One thing the boys on the team wanted to make clear was that they appreciated the support from the community, as they had fans travel all across the Central Valley to cheer on the Eagles.

“It's everything. All the fans coming out family friends, all the players from other schools are great," said Twist. "It's just a great atmosphere.”

Ratekin felt the same.

“This town has been unbelievable," he claimed. "700 to 800 people at a game, probably a few more tonight, but we’re proud of the school. We’re proud of the community. We just hope we represented well.”

