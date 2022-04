BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tonight the Bakersfield Condors take on the Stockton Heat to close out their regular season. If Condors win tonight and Abbotsford loses, Condors will get home ice advantage for the first round of playoffs.

Plus, Star Wars fans will get the chance to meet Bakersfield very own Jawa, Leilani Shiu! Leilani has been featured as a Jawa in Star Wars The Mandalorian and and The Book of Boba Fett.

Puck drops at 6 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena.