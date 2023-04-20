Central Valley combined football camp to be held at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield High School assistant football coach Jason Oliver and BHS head coach Rashaan Shehee are looking to help the next generation of high school football stars in Kern County.

The two coaches are leading the charge by creating a Central Valley football camp at Bakersfield College.

"A lot of coaches around here locally, we've all met and talked and we're already interested in having something here locally," said Oliver. "Our guys always travel north or south to get competition when we have athletic support here. We reached out to all the high schools because we want them to know this is for Bakersfield. Coach Shehee and I are not trying to do this just for us. Ultimately, it's for the kids."

April 29th’s combine will feature a 40-yard shuttle, 3-cone drill, and vertical jump, but Oliver says getting kids to value education is the top priority.

"You know, we get a lot of kids who haven't raised their hands going to division one athlete and all they are concerned with is the athleticism of a division," explained Oliver. "One athlete, so make them aware of the classroom and the muscles and the brain is much more important than their athleticism. It will last longer."

Registration for the combine is still open for current eighth graders and high school athletes. Oliver hopes this event can happen every year to benefit the kids in Kern County.

"[We'll] hopefully get as many kids out as possible," said Oliver. "Hopefully, they can say they had a great time and they learned something and ultimately want to keep this going to something for Bakersfield, something for us."