Vanessa Bryant's case against LA County over Kobe Bryant crash photos nears end

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Closing arguments began Tuesday in a federal civil lawsuit involving Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and a co-plaintiff in the case, Christopher Chester. The two are suing the county of Los Angeles for invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit alleges that Los Angeles officials took and shared photos from the crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Chester's wife and daughter, and five others in 2020.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva testified Friday. Villanueva admitted that he did not know for certain whether the photos had all been deleted.

Chester’s attorney called what the two went through "inhuman and inhumane," while Bryant’s attorney told the court that she and Chester must now live knowing that "either the photos will surface… or live in fear over when that day will come.” Both attorneys urged the jury to consider awarding the two millions of dollars for emotional distress and violation of their constitutional rights.

The closing arguments began on what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday.