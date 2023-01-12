Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon reopened after rockslide, road damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is back open following a closure due to damage caused by a rockslide.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the westbound lane was severely damaged on Tuesday during the last storm. As a result, an extended closure was put in place.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on social media just before 9 p.m. last night that the roadway has been re-opened to traffic.