KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're back to nice, spring weather!

Highs made their way back into the 70s in Bakersfield and will stay there for a few more days.

High pressure off the coast should keep our weather warmer through the weekend.

That changes Monday, though.

An upper level low will begin to push into California, and we'll start to see some big changes.

Highs drop back into the 50s in the Valley, with rain and mountain snow possible!