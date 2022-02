KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the Valley through Saturday morning, and most places in Kern County will fall to or below freezing through this time.

Our afternoon highs are getting better though! We should break 60 in Bakersfield under sunny skies on Friday, with 70s in sight by next week!

Temperatures will be slower to climb in the mountains, especially where snow is still on the ground.