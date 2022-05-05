Another day of hot temperatures is on the way

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Highs will be even warmer for most on Thursday with a high of 93 expected in Bakersfield, and highs in the mid to even upper 90s possible in the Kern Desert.

From there most of us cool down though.

Friday will still be a very warm day in the desert with highs in the mid 90s, but highs will drop nearly 10 degrees in the valley.

We'll start to see some strong winds Friday too. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible in eastern Kern.

Gusty winds continue into the weekend and even nearly next week alongside falling temperatures. Highs in the Valley will be as cool as the 60s by early next week.