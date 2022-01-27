Watch
Another day of warmer temperatures for Kern County

Sunny 60s stay through the weekend
23ABC Weather
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 09:24:50-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Temperatures stay comfortable in the mid to upper 60s for most on Thursday, with a little more haze in the valley and breezier winds in the mountains.

Those winds pick up again Friday, with the potential for some gusts up to 50 mph in our mountains communities.

A cool off is on the way mid-next week with temperatures dropping into the 50s in the valley and the 40s for our mountain communities.

We still have at least a chance for rain next week, but we're not optimistic and have kept rain chances at 10%.

