Calm beginnings to 2024 expected to change with new storm system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Cheers to a great start to 2024 with temps in the upper 50s in the central valley.

Bakersfield enjoyed a cool day close to 60°, but we can expect most areas in the valley begin to see some problems overnight.

The valley anticipates a 40-60% chance of dense fog on Monday night, meaning visibility could be reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile.

If you're driving through fog, use your headlights and drive slow, only passing if absolutely necessary.

The impacts don't stop there, though.

A low pressure system will move into Kern county, hitting the valley with rain on Wednesday morning.

Snowfall can be expected in our mountains around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wind gusts will pick up at that time to more than 20 miles per hour in our mountain and desert regions as the storm moves closer.

In our northern most mountains, we'll see a winter weather advisory in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

If you're commuting through the Tejon or Tehachapi passes, expect delays because we could see up to an inch of snow in those areas as snow levels are reduced to 2500 feet.

Scattered rain and snowfall will stay in the forecast throughout the day on Wednesday.

Things will clear up in the valley by Thursday, but lingering precipitation is in the forecast through Thursday.



