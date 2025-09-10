Cooler conditions are surrounding Kern

After consistent 90º weather and above, Kern County residents can now expect a bit of a cool down this week.

Today, Bakersfield saw a high of 86º.

Fun fact! The last time we saw temperatures under 90º was back in June! 78 days ago to be exact.

Wednesday and Thursday are set to be our coolest days of the week with a projected high of 83º.

We will see a bit of an increase by Saturday, with an expected high of 90º, but this won't last long as temperatures are expected to go back down into the mid 80’s.

Finally, following the Garnet Fire, air quality is expected to be moderate for us today, not too much of a concern for us.

This is something that we’re tracking due to there being a dense fog advisory for the Sierra Nevada area.

