Cooler temperatures are on the way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Strong gusty westerly winds will develop this afternoon and persist into the late evening. There is a High Wind Advisory in place for the Mojave Desert Slopes with potential for gusts up to 55mph.

Damaging winds are possible in the Mojave slopes Monday afternoon into Monday night so please take extra care in the desert communities.

We also have the potential for light showers this evening in the Kern County mountains.

Temperatures are expected to drop this Monday across the San Joaquin Valley to about five degrees below average for this time of year.

However, these cooler temperatures are short lived, a ridge of high pressure will progress across the Western United States causing a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday Triple digit temperatures may return but as a trough of low pressure moves through California Friday, we will see another cool down dropping temperatures seven to nine degrees below their average.

It's going to be a warm week ahead Kern but there will be some relief throughout, temperature wise.