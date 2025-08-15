Cooler temperatures coming our way

Thursday has now marked the first day to the end of our seven day heatwave.

However, our desert communities are still feeling the summer weather, with temperatures reaching up to 102º.

In Bakersfield, we saw a high of 97º today, and temperatures are expected to continue to drop as the week goes on.

Still staying in the 90's throughout the week with Sunday and Monday being the coolest days with an expected high of 93º.

However, these cool temperatures won't be the case for long, as we anticipate higher 90º weather into mid next week.

