Cooler temperatures coming our way

Thursday has made our first day under 100º in the past week, and temperatures will continue to drop a bit into the week but stay in the 90's.
23ABC Evening Weather Update August 14, 2025
Posted

Thursday has now marked the first day to the end of our seven day heatwave.

However, our desert communities are still feeling the summer weather, with temperatures reaching up to 102º.

In Bakersfield, we saw a high of 97º today, and temperatures are expected to continue to drop as the week goes on.

Still staying in the 90's throughout the week with Sunday and Monday being the coolest days with an expected high of 93º.

However, these cool temperatures won't be the case for long, as we anticipate higher 90º weather into mid next week.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

08/14/2025

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Clear

98° / 72°

1%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Clear

96° / 69°

2%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Clear

94° / 67°

1%

Monday

08/18/2025

Clear

94° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Clear

95° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Mostly Clear

98° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Clear

101° / 75°

0%