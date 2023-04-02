Cooler weather and new storm on the way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield ended the weekend with a gorgeous day, reaching a high near 70°, but the valley can say goodbye to the nice weather for now.

Heading into Sunday night, we'll see a 20% chance of rain in Bakersfield and cooler temperatures.

With the cold storm, light rain and mountain snow will be in our forecast.

At the Tejon pass, an inch of snow or less is possible on Monday morning, meaning morning commuters should prepare ahead for traffic delays.

Across Kern, a wind advisory will be in effect in the valley through 11 p.m. on Monday night, and a high wind warning will be in effect through 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for our desert and mountain regions.

With the high wind warning, eastern Kern could see sustained gusts over 50 miles per hour, meaning power outages are possible.

Be extra cautious on the roads, and avoid large trucks and power lines.

In more positive news, we'll see good air quality once again.

On the other side of Tuesday, we can expect sunny skies and nice conditions to persist through the end of the week.

We will see a warming trend bringing temps up to the 80s next Sunday, so only a few more days of cold and rain before things get better.