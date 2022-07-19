Dangerous levels of heat continue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our heat levels are continuing to top 100 degrees, maintaining ranges of 103-106 for the Valley and Desert areas.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect today. This warning means residents should make sure to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and avoid long periods outside. Also, check on heat-sensitive people today like children and the elderly.

Strong high pressure continues over the Four Corners region and will maintain dangerous heat conditions across the interior of central California. High temperatures will change little today with widespread triple digit heat across the lower elevations.

Little change is expected on Wednesday and may need to extend the Warning another day or issue a Heat Advisory.

The ridge slowly shifts east as a couple of upper troughs over the northeast Pacific shift inland later this week; first over the Pacific Northwest Thursday night then northern California on Friday. High temperatures are forecast to be around 3-6 degrees above normal Friday through the weekend.

Mid level moisture funneled in from the south on Monday resulted in scattered showers and thunderstorms as far west as the coastal range. The steering flow will turn a little more southwest today and shunt most of the moisture towards the east.

