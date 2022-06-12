Excessive heat warnings in place across the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High temperatures today are up to 15 degrees above average across the county. We do have a heat advisory in place for the valley and a heat warning for the Kern County desert.

Fortunately, for the valley we do have a trough approaching from the Pacific Northwest dropping between 4-9 degrees on Sunday and dropping between 5-10 degrees on Monday.

In addition to the cooler temperatures there will also breezy conditions in the mountain and desert communities.

However, these cooler temperatures are short lived, we'll be back to seasonal by Tuesday and approaching triple digits by Wednesday and Thursday.

We're on a bit of a weather roller coaster Kern because by Friday we're expecting another cool down into the weekend.