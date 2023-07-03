Extreme heat continues to blast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temps soared in Bakersfield on Sunday to a piping hot 107° — the new hottest day of the year.

This officially marks the first heatwave of the year with the fourth day of triple digit heat in a row.

A heat advisory remains in effect in our mountains with an excessive heat warning in our deserts and valley regions through Sunday night.

Through Monday, extreme heat will continue with the high expected to reach 105° in Bakersfield.

Along the northwest portions of the county, we can anticipate triple digit heat as well.

Our south mountain communities await slightly cooler weather with highs in the 90s on Monday with our desert communities expecting temps close to 110°.

As we continue to be under the influence of high pressure, we'll deal with poor air quality with hot weather will persisting through Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we'll see a dip in temps into the 90s.

As always, stay hydrated and enjoy your upcoming Fourth of July holiday.