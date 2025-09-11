Feels like fall this week!

Wednesday marks the coolest day of the week with a high of 82º, which is expected to also be the case for Thursday.

The reasoning for these cooler temperatures are because of a low pressure system that made its way to us from the coast.

However these conditions aren’t expected to last long, temperatures are projected to spike up over the weekend with a projected high of 90º on Saturday and Sunday.

After that things will go back under 90º until around Tuesday where temperatures are expected to warm up a bit.

