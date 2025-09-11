Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feels like fall this week!

The coolest temperatures of the week are here, giving the county an early insight into what fall will feel like.
23ABC Evening Weather Update September 10, 2025
Posted

Wednesday marks the coolest day of the week with a high of 82º, which is expected to also be the case for Thursday.

The reasoning for these cooler temperatures are because of a low pressure system that made its way to us from the coast.

However these conditions aren’t expected to last long, temperatures are projected to spike up over the weekend with a projected high of 90º on Saturday and Sunday.

After that things will go back under 90º until around Tuesday where temperatures are expected to warm up a bit.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 64°

3%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Clear

83° / 63°

4%

Friday

09/12/2025

Clear

86° / 65°

1%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Clear

92° / 66°

1%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Clear

93° / 67°

2%

Monday

09/15/2025

Clear

96° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Mostly Clear

100° / 73°

3%