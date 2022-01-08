Watch
Fog and slightly warmer temperatures make their way into Kern County

23ABC Weather Team
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 16:17:56-05

Saturday morning started off with 100 percent cloud coverage. During the day fog in Bakersfield cleared up, but will make its way back with a forty-degree temperature in the evening. That fog will stick with us in the valley through Tuesday. 

Whiel it'll be clear, it will also be partly cloudy throughout the week, with a ten percent chance of rain on Thursday. Residents will experience mid-fifty degree temperatures and a low sixties at the end of the week. Friday may be slightly breezy. It has definitely warmed up a bit since last week. Just from Friday, Bakersfield experienced a six-degree temperature change. 

Our mountain communities will also have their share of partly cloudy skies and mid-to-low fifties throughout the week. 

For anyone driving in the fog this week, here are some tips. 

