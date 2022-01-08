Fog and slightly warmer temperatures make their way into Kern County

Saturday morning started off with 100 percent cloud coverage. During the day fog in Bakersfield cleared up, but will make its way back with a forty-degree temperature in the evening. That fog will stick with us in the valley through Tuesday.

Whiel it'll be clear, it will also be partly cloudy throughout the week, with a ten percent chance of rain on Thursday. Residents will experience mid-fifty degree temperatures and a low sixties at the end of the week. Friday may be slightly breezy. It has definitely warmed up a bit since last week. Just from Friday, Bakersfield experienced a six-degree temperature change.

Our mountain communities will also have their share of partly cloudy skies and mid-to-low fifties throughout the week.

For anyone driving in the fog this week, here are some tips.

