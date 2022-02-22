Freezing temperatures return as a storm system makes its way through Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An unseasonably cold system is bringing a storm to Kern County. The Valley floor will see rain through Tuesday while our mountain communities will get a mix of rain and snow.

This storm will move through the area and bring low elevation snowfall to the Sierra and Kern County mountains until Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is likely over the major mountain passes in Kern County on this afternoon and evening.

Rain showers will make their way through the Valley floor starting Tuesday. Make sure if you're making your way through town to slow down and be mindful of slick roads. In our mountain passes, expect possible delays and closures due to the snow.

Freezing temperatures are then likely in the valley from Wednesday through Saturday, with the coldest conditions on Thursday. The coldest temperatures are most likely during this particular period, with subfreezing temperatures lasting longer.

With this Freeze Warning in effect, make sure to cover any sensitive outside plants and bring in pets, especially overnight.

Over the weekend, temperatures will trend warmer, with daytime highs rising to slightly above average as high pressure makes a brief return. Mornings will still remain chilly, though any freezing overnight temperatures would be more likely in the Central Valley on Saturday morning.