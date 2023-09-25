Great conditions continue as we wrap up the first weekend of the fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield residents enjoyed another nice day at the fair on Sunday with a high at 89°.

Temps climbed to average conditions, and we can expect a further cooling trend throughout the week.

Overnight lows will fall into the 60s for the valley floor and reach the 50s for our mountain and desert regions.

To begin the work week, Bakersfield awaits a high at 86° on Monday with the rest of the county seeing similar highs.

Temps should climb to 91° on Monday for China Lake and Ridgecrest with the KRV expecting highs in the mid 80s.

If you plan to head to the second week of the Kern County fair, temps will hit 85° at 5 p.m.

Well into the festivites, temps will fall to the low 80s around 7 p.m., and you can continue the evening fun with temps reaching the 70s by 9 p.m.

Air quality will be in the moderate category, and we'll see breezy wind gusts.



