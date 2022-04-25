Watch
Weather

Actions

Heat rolls through Kern County, seeing temperatures 10 degrees above average

Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Monday, April 25, 2022, brought to you by 23ABC's Veronica Morley.
7 day.PNG
mnts.PNG
Posted at 6:20 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 11:01:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The heat will make its way into Kern Monday, bringing temperatures around 10 degrees above average. Majority of Kern will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday with a small cool down coming the rest of the week.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be around five degrees cooler than this afternoon. Maximum temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move eastward through the Eastern Pacific Ocean tonight and Tuesday morning. This cold front will progress southward across Central California Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night.

Strong, gusty westerly winds are possible in the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A Wind Advisory may be required for the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A cooling trend is anticipated Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018