Heat rolls through Kern County, seeing temperatures 10 degrees above average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The heat will make its way into Kern Monday, bringing temperatures around 10 degrees above average. Majority of Kern will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday with a small cool down coming the rest of the week.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be around five degrees cooler than this afternoon. Maximum temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move eastward through the Eastern Pacific Ocean tonight and Tuesday morning. This cold front will progress southward across Central California Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night.

Strong, gusty westerly winds are possible in the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A Wind Advisory may be required for the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A cooling trend is anticipated Tuesday through Thursday.