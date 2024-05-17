Watch Now
Hot right now but cooling trend expected this weekend

The valley is expected to stay within the 90s this week, but will start to cool off into the 80s next week.
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 20:25:08-04

Today in Bakersfield, it was hot at 92°, surpassing the usual 84° but still below the record of 102° for this time of year.

Make sure to stay cool if you or your family go out, especially for kids.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, enjoy the pool, or find cover indoors with air conditioning to avoid the heat.

A wind advisory is in effect this evening and will mainly impact the Mojave desert slopes.

That wind advisory is set to expire Friday morning around 7am.

Winds range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Bakersfield will have a high of 93° on Friday, while mountain and desert areas can expect highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s.

