Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat.

Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end today but no guarantee as the forecast high in Fresno is 99 degrees and Bakersfield is 100 degrees. The forecast doesn't change much the rest of the week with highs for Fresno and Bakersfield generally from 100 to 103 degrees.

Monsoon moisture continues to spread in from the south and east due to clockwise flow around the upper high over the Great Basin. The flow aloft will turn more southerly today and even a little southwest which will keep convection confined to the mountains and desert areas.