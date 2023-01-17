Monday storm dropping rain and snow in Kern

Heavy rainfall has already hit Bakersfield this evening, and we're expecting a 60% chance of rain to persist through the night.

We're tracking strong thunderstorms until 6 p.m. as well, so be sure to stay indoors if you hear thunder or see lighting.

With this storm system, there's a marginal threat of excessive rainfall in north central Kern, which means typical minor flooding and mudslides are possible.

In our north mountains, a winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning, and in our south mountain, we're dealing with a winter weather advisory.

Here's what this means for our mountains:

The Lake Isabella area could see 1 to 2 feet of snow at elevations between 5000 and 6000 feet.

Snow levels will drop to 3500 feet Monday night, meaning highest elevations in our south mountains could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.

At the Tejon pass, snow totals could reach up to an inch, and at the Tehachapi pass, totals could add up to 2 inches.

Both of these means there could be travel delays and slippery road conditions.

If you have to drive through these passes, make sure you give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

In addition to the rain and snow, expect chilly conditions.

Bakersfield reached 57° on Monday, and we could expect temperatures to drop to 50° on Tuesday.

The rest of the week for the valley will stay in the 50s, and by the end of the week, we are looking forward to seeing the sun peak out behind the clouds.

In our mountain regions, temperatures will be much cooler.

Lake Isabella can expect high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park could see highs in the 30s and 40s.

Overnight lows in all of our mountains will be below freezing, so you'll need to bundle up in the evenings and early mornings.

As this storm system moves east, we'll keep you updated on the conditions, so be sure to tune into our newscasts and check in online for all your latest weather updates.

In the meantime, stay warm and stay safe.