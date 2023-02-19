Near normal temps make for a great start to the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A high of 65° in Bakersfield means a gorgeous start to the weekend, and if your weekend plans take you out of the area, it looks even better.

Headed south?

Temps in SoCal reached the upper 60s and 70s.

Trying to catch firefall in Yosemite?

Temps in the central valley reached the mid 60s as well.

Great weather all across the state will last through Tuesday, but a storm brews off the coast.

With this storm, we're expecting very cold temperatures.

The first wave will drop up to 0.5" in the Kern mountains and less than 0.10" in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

The mountains could see between 1' to 4' of snow.

The second wave will bring more severe impacts on Thursday and Friday.

Light rain and very low snow levels are possible— as low as 1000 feet.

But not to worry just yet, the rest of the weekend will stay comfortable with light winds and moderate air quality.

Enjoy the weekend, and stay safe.